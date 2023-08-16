A tribute to the late Marion County Record co-owner Joan Meyer sits outside the newspaper's office, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Marion, Kan. Meyer died Saturday, Aug. 12, a day after local police raided the home she shares with her son Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the newspaper, and the company's offices. Eric Meyer blames his mother's death on the stress caused by the raids. (AP Photo/John Hanna)