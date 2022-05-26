FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, arrives to testify before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington, April 4, 2022. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee's interviews, for now. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)