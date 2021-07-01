The 2020-2021 school year is in the books (the history books that is), as one of the most challenging, eventful and unprecedented years ever faced by the educational system. Each day seemed to bring new twists, turns, ups and downs as we navigated the sea of uncertainty along with our broader community. College Place Public Schools did more than just survive the 2020-2021 school year; we thrived.
Prior to this school year, College Place Public Schools provided excellent technology to its students in all grade levels. However, our district had not deployed one to one technology for each student to take home and utilize to support their academic growth. Starting the fall in a fully remote fashion caused CPPS to quickly pivot beginning with planning in the spring to ensure that we had enough devices for every one of our 1,554 students.
Using funds supported by our College Place Technology Levy dollars, CPPS purchased enough personal Chromebook devices to ensure every student had one. Additionally, CPPS collaborated with PocketiNet to provide parking lot hot spots at each school site, with Spectrum Internet to provide internet access to our students at Valle Lindo, and with Verizon to provide nearly 200 students with personal hotspots. These actions have changed the course of the future for all students in College Place as now the district expects to continue with 1:1 technology going forward. Talk about thriving!
College Place Public Schools is deeply committed to its amazing staff and while the pandemic created hardships on every system including ours, CPPS committed to keep every regular employee employed and working. This was quite a challenge in converting bus drivers to meal delivery personnel, para-educators into online tutoring support, and the list goes on. However, we believe that when this is over, the CPPS family will be stronger than ever because of our dedication to each other. CPPS is committed to thriving together!
During the course of the last year, College Place Public Schools committed to serve the community that supports it so earnestly with two large #CPPS CARES food drives in May and December of 2020, along with a free food distribution day in March of 2021. These drives collected tens of thousands of pounds of food with staff and student volunteers placing bags on porches one day only to return a few days later to find them stuffed with non-perishable goods. CPPS then held all-day distributions in partnership with Eden’s Pantry at Walla Walla University Church to distribute boxes that could feed a family of four for a week. We believe that ensuring that our community thrives too is just as important to CPPS!
College Place Public Schools is blessed with amazing, talented and committed staff who taught our students each day about the meaning of resilience. When we determined in August that CPPS would have to start the year in full remote learning, teams worked together to provide an awesome online learning atmosphere for children each day. When it was determined that we could come back into hybrid learning, again the staff adapted to find ways to leverage part-time face to face instruction to re-connect students and increase learning. In late January, when data showed that our youngest learners in kindergarten and first grade were falling way behind in their reading skills, CPPS and the Davis Elementary School staff doubled efforts leveraging Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds with in-time intervention for reading and saw a 40% decrease in these non-readers! Lastly, CPPS fought hard to get all students back full-time for the last seven weeks of school and reaped the rewards of seeing students heal academically and socio-emotionally as they reconnected with staff and peers. CPPS’s resilient students are thriving too!
The 2020-2021 school year challenged us like never before, yet College Place Public Schools chose to grow rather than allow the challenges to create setbacks. Under the leadership of a courageous Board of Directors, CPPS thrived in the pandemic year of 2020-2021. We are grateful for our many partners including parents and families, churches, community organizations, businesses and others in the community, region and state. Their collective support allowed us to thrive and ensure that our students do the same now and in the future.