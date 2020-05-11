You can imagine my shock at reading on the Union-Bulletin website Saturday, and then on the front-page of Sunday’s paper, the false information that my mother tested positive for COVID-19!
I was also being notified about the usual suspects spewing hate on social media on this false information, and then the hate mail rolled in.
I want to be very clear, this scourge of our elderly did hit close to my family with a horrible respiratory illness and long hospitalization a thousand miles from me.
SHE DID NOT TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.
When she was released two months ago, the schools had just closed so we were able to bring her here to be with us.
Her being alone during this chaos was not feasible.
Although, as the paper correctly states, I was not downtown as a representative of my elected position. But I am very aware and concerned that in my ward there resides the very high risk from COVID-19 in the elderly communities and care facilities here.
The paper also incorrectly stated I “joined in (the) protest.” I had to get up closer to hear, the megaphone distorted the words, but I clearly stated and was quoted properly that I was there “to see democracy in action.”
Not only was I masked for Mom’s safety but for the rest of my community.
Our community can’t just sit back, lay blame, and make derogatory comments toward others without listening to each other from every angle.
We are in crisis mode and obviously this group did not feel like they were being heard, so they chose this method of voicing their first amendment rights.
I attended as a citizen. Although, as a public servant, I have a choice, just like many of you.
I can sit back and do nothing or attend, listen to constituents and be knowledgeable of what is going on.
Personally, I would rather stand up to send a message that I am listening.
This current uncertainty is bringing out negativity and despair in our current “Call-Out Culture.” May I suggest that we listen to each other in a civil way so that we can come up with solutions.
As for businesses, I believe there are ways that they can safely open to hopefully prevent the closure of too many small businesses, as we have already seen with Whitehouse-Crawford and many others on the edge.
Instead of settling for the status quo, we must listen to every situation and come up with a solution. Having a one-sided conversation is not an answer.
Any rational person can step back and see that things did not connect.
The U-B is honorable and has changed the original article, as well as sending an email of apology.
I truly believe a mistake was made — the noise and the mask made it hard to hear.
We are in a community of humans who make mistakes.
We are also in a community that is known for being friendly and helpful for each other.
Let’s pick up the pieces and move on as a community to find solutions, not sow discord and hate.
Bottom line, we all want what is best for our future.
Happily, Mom is doing well. We go for walks to stay active and she is up to a mile.