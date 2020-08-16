Inaction is not an option!
Amidst the coronavirus, political and social dissension and the economic and physical suffering of families, businesses and communities across America, we have unfinished business with Census 2020.
Its positive completion may indeed help us face challenges like these in the future. We have certainly needed help in the past five months and much of the pandemic-associated assistance of federal funds were allocated based on 2010 census counts.
They helped shore us up! They were part of what fed families, kept the lights on, distributed meals and smiles to kids whether in school or not and regardless of their family’s income, expanded community health care and unemployment benefits, reopened business doors, propped up emergency housing, and so much more — funding formulae were primarily determined by who we counted in 2010.
The National Archives description of the U.S. Census, “Once a decade, America comes together to participate in the decennial census. These records are kept confidential for 72 years until they are released by the National Archives. Every 10 years, when a new set of individual records is released, they are eagerly anticipated by genealogists, historians and researchers, creating an opportunity to increase awareness of census statistics.”
Comes together … new set … eagerly anticipated … These terms are refreshing, uplifting and actually true.
The U.S. Census typically lacks much political consternation … yes, the inclusion and eventual exclusion of a citizenship question was conflicting for Census 2020, and the legislative reapportionment and redistricting that follow each decennial count are controversial. The process itself does bring out some who disagree with anything invasive but is usually community-centered and undertaken as a civic responsibility.
Census 2020, like so much this year, had a rocky start, and we are a long way from the finish line!
Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties zoomed from the starting gate in mid-March, responding more quickly and completely to the invitations received in mailboxes than 31 of the other 36 Washington counties. The Census Bureau, like the rest of us, closed up shop March 16. Residents served by post office boxes did not receive census invitations as these were only deliverable to actual residences — that’s 4,000-plus of our neighbor’s homes!
We’ve had much on our minds and — surprisingly we’re still a little ahead of the rest of the country, but that won’t help us when it is time to pass around the pie in the next decade. We deserve a piece at least commensurate with the taxes we send off to “the other Washington.”
Over $800 billion in federal government funding will be determined by the 2020 Census count. It will impact libraries, law enforcement, hospitals, schools, public transportation, housing assistance, roads, highways, special education, living assistance, medical assistance, public health, community development and private business development. For each uncounted resident, a community can lose up to $2,000/year in federal funding.
The quality of life for each of us benefits when everyone is counted, and we have one chance in a decade to get it right.
Census 2020 was suspended for months and, when reactivated, functioned on an extended deadline which has now been reversed. The official deadline is now Sept. 30 for all responses and a final count to the president is due on Dec. 31 (not the extended Halloween for responses and April Fool’s Day for the final count). This means our communities in partnership with the Census Bureau have even less time to count every person living here.
Right now, about three and a half households in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties have not been counted. Some of the remaining households are hardest to reach. They are perhaps new to the area, mistrusting of government, non-English speaking, rural dwelling or post office box holders, senior citizens or simply uniformed — if you live here, you count.
Please: Respond yourself. Help someone else. Post a reminder on social media. Pass the word along. my2020census.gov 1-844-330-2020 (Spanish 1-844-468-2020)