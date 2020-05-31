Child care providers often operate out of sight and out of mind. And in the time before COVID-19, if you didn’t have children under the age of 6; work as a child-care provider or own a business that employed parents with young children, you were probably happily unaware of the ongoing child-care crisis.
However, now with many parents at home, attempting to work and take care of their children of all ages, the importance of child-care providers has become impossible to ignore. Our economy cannot reopen without child care.
Without a safe, engaging place to take their children, parents will not be able to return to work. Parents staying out of the workforce is not an option for our national economic health — parents make up nearly 50% of the U.S. workforce.
Many of our local private child-care providers have stayed open to serve children of essential workers and vulnerable families, but most are operating at a financial loss. To pay their staff and other bills, providers need tuition income.
Decreased children’s enrollment has lowered providers’ only source of revenue, sometimes to the point where staying open is not possible. However, private child-care providers have received little or no support from state or federal financial relief programs.
In a recent survey of local private child-care providers, more than 70% had applied for financial relief, but only one has received any.
Washington state has recently received funding to distribute to child-care providers who remained open, but it is a limited amount and will not help child care providers who have been forced to close.
Financial instability was the norm for private child care providers before the current pandemic — they function as a cross between a social service and a small business, often bearing the hardest parts of both. They survive on razor thin margins with many of their workers qualifying for public assistance. At the same time, there is a huge shortage of affordable childcare locally and in Washington state.
According to the report “The Mounting Costs of Child Care,” employers and businesses are feeling the pinch: 29% of parent employees declined a job or promotion, 27% reduced their hours and 18% quit their jobs due to child care issues, leading to a $2 billion annual loss to employers statewide. And this was before the current pandemic.
All of these factors lead us to a crossroads. Our local businesses and employers need parent employees to come back to work for the community’s and their own economic success.
Parents need child care providers to return to work. Our child-care providers need local and community support to stay in business. Through supporting local child care providers, as a community we can make this whole wheel turn again.
Local funding programs, such as the Walla Walla Valley Small Business Relief Fund are a step in the right direction.
We need to make sure child care providers are eligible to receive those funds and prioritized in the funding process.
For businesses and organizations, we encourage you to partner with the child-care providers that your employees use or plan to use.
For families with a young one in child care, even if you are not attending, consider paying full or partial tuition. If you used child care in the past, think about what its worth has been.
Investment in a strong child care system has never been more important.