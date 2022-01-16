Happy Holidays from College Place Public Schools! We are blessed to continue to partner with our community and serve the children of College Place. Though 2021 has been full of new challenges, we continue to see excellent perseverance and outcomes from our schools.
The full return to school for students ages 3-21 this fall is a tribute to the great work by our staff, resilience of our students and collaboration with our community. This fall saw our CPHS volleyball team make the state tournament and football team make playoffs for the first time in school history, our boys cross-country team take fifth in the state and the return of the Davis Elementary Fire Team. For the third time in the past year, our district also partnered with Eden’s Pantry of Walla Walla University Church to collect and re-distribute nearly 10,000 pounds of food to the College Place community as well. To round out the fall, Sager Middle School was just announced as the recipient of the 2021 Duane Wollmuth Catalyst Award from the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce. These are just a few of the great things happening here in College Place Public Schools.
This February, College Place Public Schools will bring a 4-year Educational Programs and Operations Levy to the voters of College Place. This replacement levy takes the place of three expiring levies (the 2018 Maintenance and Operations levy, the 2018 Technology and Safety levy and the 2020 Transportation levy). It is not a new tax. Due to continuing changes at the state level, combining the levies into one will allow the district to attend to all areas of need with greater flexibility.
These levy funds, which our community has supported for decades with a nearly 60% success rate, provide the needed funds to bridge the gap between state funds and what is needed to provide the excellent services our students deserve and our community expects. College Place Schools use these funds to lower class sizes and provide one-to-one technology for every one of our students. Services such as transportation and additional staff for academic interventions, special education and mental health services are funded by these dollars as well. Additionally, extracurricular programs such as the arts, athletics, STEM and numerous other clubs are completely funded by the levy.
The great news for tax payers is that the proposed rate for the four-year levy of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value is lower than the current rate collected for the three levies by $.10. (The current rate is $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.) Our district is able to ask for a lower amount due to the significant growth in our community over the past four years and expected growth continuing through the life of this 2023-2026 levy. The $18.9 million dollars collected over the life of the levy will allow our district to handle our continued growth, the impacts of the pandemic, and the ever-evolving needs of our students and community.
Ballots will be in mail boxes around Jan. 24 and are due by 8:00 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. We appreciate and are blessed by the amazing partnership we have with the College Place and greater Walla Walla community. We look forward to an incredible 2022 together.