A number of events that could be defined as protests, rallies or demonstrations have been held in Walla Walla this year. City staff and officials have gotten questions from people asking whether these events were “illegal” or “unpermitted,” and whether the city should have stepped in to stop them. Here’s some information we hope will clear things up.
City municipal code requires event organizers to obtain a special event permit if their planned activity will “affect the ordinary use” of public right-of-way, city parking lots, sidewalks, parks, intersections and/or streets. In other words, if an event will prevent other people from using a public space in the way they otherwise would be able to, it requires a special event permit.
For some specific examples, a permit is required for a protest where participants are packed so closely together on a sidewalk that pedestrians are unable to pass by; for an Easter egg hunt that takes up a large area at Pioneer Park; for a rally that fills a public parking lot so vehicles can’t park there; or for a parade that closes streets downtown.
Special event permits are obtained through the Parks & Recreation Department. An application form is available online at bit.ly/2TbVXTi. However, permits are currently not being processed or issued due to COVID-19 restrictions on group sizes. Staff will begin issuing permits again once these restrictions are lifted.
Applications for a special-event permit must be made in writing to Parks & Recreation at least 45 calendar days in advance of the date of an event, accompanied by the required nonrefundable application fee. For more details, see the previous link or refer to Chapter 10.27 in City Municipal Code at bit.ly/3jlxqG1.
Event organizers are required to obtain a special event permit for several reasons. Completing the permit application helps to ensure organizers are considering all aspects of their event, including traffic-control needs, food- and drink-service requirements and potential impacts on nearby businesses. The application also alerts city officials that an event is coming up, so they can schedule staff to provide whatever city services the event might need. This could include Streets staff to place barriers to shut down streets, Sanitation staff to place and remove garbage containers or Parks staff to bring in extra picnic tables.
If an event won’t affect ordinary use or other users of a public space, a special event permit is not required. Examples of this are a march in which participants walk on the sidewalk with room for others to pass, and obey traffic signals when they cross streets, or getting together with a few friends to do yoga in a park.
Special event permits are also not required for events defined as “spontaneous demonstrations” or “spontaneous speech.” An example of this would be a candlelight vigil where people gather to grieve following a tragic event. And city special event permits are not necessary for events that occur on private property or property owned by another governmental agency. However, permission from that property owner or agency is required for such events to be held lawfully.
Under city code, if an event requires a permit but organizers fail to obtain one, participants can be cited for an infraction and fined up to $500. People participating in events that don’t require a permit also may be cited if they fail to obey regular laws and regulations.
For example, police may issue a citation for failure to disperse if a group of three or more people commit actions that create a risk of harm to people or property and refuse to leave when asked to do so by an officer, or a person can be cited for disorderly conduct if they intentionally obstruct pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
This said, the Walla Walla Police Department rarely — if ever — takes the steps of issuing citations for, or stepping in to break up, events that should be permitted but aren’t. In consultation with the City Attorney’s Office, the WWPD’s consistent approach has been to maintain a presence near protests, rallies and demonstrations, but only to make sure people participating are doing so safely.
Police do not wish to escalate a situation by inserting themselves into events that are otherwise peaceful. Officers are tasked with protecting against immediate threats of substantial injury to people or property, and keeping public rights-of-way and property open for other users, not with enforcing permitting requirements.
If you are planning to hold a rally, protest, or demonstration, even if it doesn’t require a permit, the WWPD would appreciate you letting them know at least a day or two beforehand. This way they can make sure Patrol Officers can monitor the event and ensure everything remains safe. Contact them at 509-527-4434.
For more information about obtaining a permit, contact Parks & Recreation at 509-527-4527 or parks@wallawallawa.gov.