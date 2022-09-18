If you’re like me, you learn something new every day — and forget five other things.
Welcome to growing older. We Baby Boomers have spent a half century cramming our brain with knowledge, such as vacuum cleaners were originally horse drawn, dolphins sleep with one eye open and pigs don’t sweat.
Now, though, in our 60s and 70s, our brains are full — and beginning to overflow.
Younger people have neat and orderly brains. Baby Boomers have brains full of clutter. We know we know stuff. We just can’t immediately find where it is stored.
To illustrate the challenges older people face, I did a test. I took an average week and wrote down what I learned — and what I forgot.
Monday — I learned three mannequins are taking a test flight around the moon.
I forgot Mr. Ed the talking horse’s basic conversational strategy. I also forgot how many high school friends could cram in a Volkswagen Beetle, the words to the Oscar Meyer weiner song, which candy bars cost a nickel and the nature of the relationship between Rocky and Bullwinkle.
Tuesday — I learned transportation fumes cause more than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions.
I forgot if five-and-dime stores had stuff that cost a nickel and a dime, why there were test patterns on TV from midnight to 6 a.m., why people called police “the fuzz,” why Elmer Fudd hated rabbits and why troll dolls were popular.
Wednesday — I learned the U.S. has 735 billionaires.
I forgot how much money was required to run a table-side jukebox, why wide ties became popular, how many sticks of Bazooka gum were needed to blow the biggest bubble, why we thought riding in beds of pickup trucks was a good idea and how fast a shave you could get from Palmolive rapid shave.
Thursday — I learned streaming TV viewership topped cable for the first time.
I forgot who coached the Boston Celtics basketball team in their glory years, the theme music for “Dragnet,” what Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did after they walked on the moon, the ingredients for syrup in little wax bottles and why officials thought nuclear-attack drills at schools were useful.
Friday — I learned a third consecutive La Nina winter is forecast with colder and wetter than usual conditions.
I forgot the name of Roy Rogers’ horse, what made Space Food Sticks so special, why records had three speeds — 33 1/3, 45 and 78 r.p.m. — why people wanted vinyl-covered wallpaper and who was the first band to play at the Woodstock music festival.
Saturday — I learned the top 1% shorts the American government $160 billion in taxes each year.
I forgot the name of the guy who wrestled with animals on the “Wild Kingdom” TV show, the theme music for “Gunsmoke,” why waterbeds seemed to be a good idea especially if you had cats, which part of a Swanson frozen TV dinner stayed frozen after heating and why streaking was popular.
On Sunday, I rested my brain. I’m glad for the new stuff I learn, and that the old stuff is in there somewhere, buried in cobwebs, waiting to be retrieved.
By the way, mashed potatoes wanted to stay frozen in a TV dinner. They were crunchy yet delicious, especially on a hot day.