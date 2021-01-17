Blue Mountain Community Foundation's new leader is back home

I feel blessed.
When I was at Berney Elementary, I was just a kid, but I was old enough to realize that I loved this town called Walla Walla. Throughout my life, I’ve often told people that my years in Walla Walla were the best years of my childhood, by far. My time here is what set me on my life’s path. It seems that it’s also what brought me back.
I feel blessed because I’ve had the opportunity to come back to this amazing corner of our country to take the helm at Blue Mountain Community Foundation. Often when an organization brings in a new CEO, it’s because something needs to be fixed.
That’s not the case here. My predecessor, Kari Isaacson, did a tremendous job. Her retirement was a loss for the Foundation and an unexpected gain for me.
That freckled 11-year old boy who left Walla Walla 36 years ago now has the opportunity to return and lead one of the pillars of our nonprofit community.
The Foundation has an excellent staff, a superb Board of Directors, a strong financial position, and terrific community support. There is nothing for me to fix. Rather, my job is to help lead this organization forward, to help this organization provide even greater good for our community.
My mom, sister, and I lived here – at 1870 E. Alder St.– because my mother’s second husband was put in prison, not for the first time in his life. My mother, Gayle LaSalle, worked at Walla Walla Community College.
I remember spending many days out at the college, just dinking around doing stuff boys do. My mom has a blind spot for bad men. But I don’t blame her for it. In fact, I thank her for marrying that guy and bringing us here.
Sadly, my mother passed away last August. I miss her tremendously. But her small estate included just enough money to allow my wife and I to put the down-payment on a house here right in time for me to take this job. How about that? She married a criminal and brought me here as a kid, and then in her passing she gave me the means to move back. I love you, mom.
Our 9-year old son is going to Prospect Point. I feel a bit guilty for turning my back on Berney. But what the heck? Let’s be all-stars!
Since I started in this position on Dec.1, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with lots of people. I’ve been struck by how much pride people take in this community. Most people I’ve spoken to live here because this is where they want to be. That says something about a place.
It’s not surprising. There’s a lot to love about this community. It’s not too big and not too small. There’s a scenic and inspiring vista all around. Vibrant arts and culture. Did I mention no traffic?
And most importantly, there are good people; people who care about this place and care about being good neighbors; people who try to see past the inflated divisions being pushed on to us and who take pride in overcoming their differences in the name of being a caring, tight-knit community.
Blue Mountain Community Foundation exists for a simple purpose: To bring together people, charitable dollars, and nonprofits to make our four-county region an even better place.
We do that in many ways. For example, one family is going to leave their farm to the Foundation to manage after they are gone. The Foundation will use all of the proceeds from the farm each year to help strengthen and support the farming community here. How cool is that? These folks could sell their farm to some huge company that would take the profits elsewhere; or they could work with the Foundation to leave a legacy that will support our local farming community.
I might not be as freckled as I used to be, but I remain blessed. If you all will let me, I expect to spend the rest of my career here.
I’m a public servant and a servant leader. The roots of who I am, of my desire to help my community, started growing during my elementary years here in Walla Walla.
I’m blessed to now be back and to be at this amazing community foundation where I can give back to the community that I love and that made me who I am.