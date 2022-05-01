What is keeping me up at night? I am truly concerned for our community.
We are living in a crisis that the longer it takes for us to address, the longer it will alter the future of our communities for generations to come. However, this crisis goes relatively unnoticed until a tragedy calls our attention to it.
I am talking about access to mental health care in the Walla Walla region.
It is well known that the absence of help with mental health struggles in childhood often leads to public health concerns as people grow up, problems like substance and alcohol misuses, risky behaviors, poor physical health and suicides, all before even reaching adulthood.
Adolescence is a unique time in our lives when we are inventing and forming into who we will become, and the damages done during these precious years will shape minds for a lifetime.
It is hard to understand what exactly the tipping point for children is when it comes to their mental and behavioral health. Changes in social and familial environments (deaths, divorces and even a new baby in the household), experiencing housing insecurity, poverty, hunger and violence or abuses are just a few childhood traumas our kids are living with every single day.
Students who are living with (and often hiding) mental health concerns are especially susceptible to unsafe or unhealthy relationships and influences, social marginalization and discrimination. They also face the stigma around wanting or needing help, leaving them without the aid that could change their lives.
We cannot discuss mental health triggers without speaking to what the drawn-out COVID-19 pandemic caused. The pandemic forced changes on our daily routines so quickly that children had no time to prepare much less adapt to a different way of living and learning.
Loss in social interactions, physical activities, the caring attention received from teachers, academic counselors and other trusted adults created conditions that altered both the physical and mental health of children.
We must cease the debates on what was right or what was wrong during the past two years. We must focus on all the tomorrows to come that provide us another chance to heal young minds and bodies.
The amount of stress and anxiety children are enduring has become painfully evident. This crisis is significant enough that it demands innovative solutions and region-wide collaborations.
Nothing I have said here is news to those many community members who have been focusing for two years now on finding solutions. Cities, counties, public schools, universities and colleges, nonprofits, medical facilities and professional private care providers have all been actively working collaboratively to address the most challenging issue of the inadequate number of mental and medical health professionals in our area.
Every year that passes is a year lost that could have been used to keep students from going the wrong direction in life, dropping out of school, turning to drugs and unhealthy sexual behaviors and suicidal ideations/acts.
So, what more can be done? Well, like adding housing stock will help relieve some of the housing pressures, growing the number of qualified mental and medical health care professionals in our region will provide us with the ability to better serve our students.
Locally, Walla Walla University in College Place has excellent behavioral and social work programs that have been educating some of our region’s best counselors for decades. In fact, recently they were recipients of funds from The Ballmer Group to encourage and help college- and adult-aged students to go into the behavioral and social work fields.
I encourage anyone who has thought about jobs where you can help children and families to consider going into the Master of Social Work program. You will have an abundance of very fulfilling employment options!
I close with some food for thought: What is the future of our children going to look like if we do not increase access to both physical and mental health care?
It is going to take all communities in the Walla Walla Valley to come together to care for the minds and hearts of the children who will become our future generations of parents, leaders and workers without having to face the barriers of economic inabilities or the fear and stigma of asking for the help they need to become healthy and happy adults.