‘Over the last few months, I’ve thought a lot about what it means to say ‘goodbye’ to a place that has had such a profound impact on my life.”
Those were the words of outgoing Whitman President Kathleen Murray to graduates of the Class of 2022 at Commencement last weekend, her last major address as head of the college.
“I’ve also thought about the importance of saying ‘thank you’ to the many people who have helped me and this college to thrive. And I’ve thought about what drew me to this place seven years ago.”
Murray’s mood is bittersweet as she looks back on leading the college through historically challenging times, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic. This year was the first in-person graduation ceremony at Whitman to include families and guests since 2019, an occasion Murray called “amazing after what all of us have been through over the last two plus years.”
“We can’t ever forget what we’ve experienced, what we’ve learned,” she continued. “We are certainly changed by all of this, and I hope we are changed for the better, that we are more empathetic, better able to understand, even to share the feelings of others, to experience life as if you were standing in someone else’s shoes; that we are less cynical, less willing to believe that people are generally dishonest and motivated solely by self-interest; and that we are more responsible for and to each other.”
Murray became Whitman’s 14th president in 2015, moving to Walla Walla from Saint Paul, Minn., where she had served as provost and dean of the faculty at Macalester College. When she first arrived with her partner, Bridget Reischl, it was cause for celebration on campus.
Murray recalls the moment her name was announced being met with an “audible gasp” and much enthusiasm at the news that Whitman would finally have its first woman president. “That was a sign of the kind of welcome we were going to receive.”
Her crowning achievements as president include helping inspire more than $120 million in gifts and commitments to Whitman, which increased financial aid spending by more than 50 percent, enhanced student career preparation and paved the way for the construction of Cleveland Commons and Stanton Hall in 2018. Her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion led to the college enrolling its most diverse student body ever.
In honor of her efforts, Whitman recently announced the creation of a fund exceeding $1 million, the Kathleen M. Murray Endowed Scholarship for need-based aid, with a preference for supporting first-generation college students.
“As a first-generation college student myself, I really am proud of our progress around access and affordability,” she said. “We’ve made huge strides.”
Murray has also been an active member of the local community, participating in the Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club and Executive Alliance.
“There are wonderful civic leaders in this town, including Whitman alums like Anne-Marie Schwerin who runs the YWCA and Megan Clubb of Baker Boyer Bank,” she said.
In 2021, Murray volunteered at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds and said the “community engagement and the excitement on people’s faces” made it one of her favorite memories.
What will Murray miss most about living in Walla Walla?
“Pioneer Park has always been a favorite for Bridget and me,” she said. “I met our new dog there for the first time right after we moved, and I loved going there to play pickleball. I won’t even try to pick a favorite restaurant because there are so many good ones in this town. We had our very first dinner together in town at Whitehouse Crawford, so until it closed that was always a very special place for us.”
As she prepares to turn the page on this chapter of her life, Murry looks forward to reconnecting with family and spoiling her great-niece, who just turned 1. A gifted musician, she will also enjoy spending more of her days playing the piano.
“I will be forever grateful for my experiences at Whitman and in Walla Walla,” she said. “To everyone who has made my time here so meaningful, goodbye and thank you.”