A few memorable tales of the history of the Washington State Penitentiary

I write this in answer to local history buffs to the many questions regarding the Washington State Penitentiary.
I have hit only a few of the “happenings” that might be of interest to the public.
Imagine yourself talking to an old, retired former employee of the penitentiary and this will put you in the right frame of mind to understand these written offerings. This is a “conversation” not an in-depth authoritative history. (The words “warden” (an old term) and “superintendent” (a newer term) have the same meaning and are interchangeable in this article.)
Here we go:
Washington’s Territorial Prison was in the town of Seatco (now Bucoda, current population 668, in Thurston County). The warden was paid per day fees to house and feed inmates and was allowed to rent them out to local mills and farms for so much per day. Newspapers labeled the facility “The Seatco Dungeon”, rightly so, based on conditions there. Over time, the warden became very rich.
About this time the Washington Territorial government was lobbing to join the union and one requirement was to have a satisfactory prison. The city of Walla Walla lobbied the government to have the prison built here without much success until Levi Ankeny a local banker (later U.S. senator) donated 160 acres on a hill way out of town. Armed with this gift the city fathers again approached the government for the prison and were successful. Money was provided to build, and it became operational in 1887 as the Washington Territorial Prison.
The first 98 prisoners were transferred by train from a prison in the Seattle area. Greeting them was a contingent of the National Guard that escorted them to their new home. The first warden was. F.W. Paine, a local businessman. An interesting fact is that prisoner No. 1 was a man named William Murphy from Walla Walla County doing 18 years for manslaughter. Examples of their early cells can be seen in the Prison Exhibit at the Fort Walla Walla Museum.
Washington became a state in 1889 so the facility became the Washington State Penitentiary. This, the state’s largest “gated community,” which expanded to some 500 plus acres.
The prison was nicknamed “The Walls,” “The Joint,” “The Pen” or “The Hill.” The institution evolved over time becoming like a small city. It had a bakery, meat shop, kitchen, plumbing shop, electrical shop, maintenance department, hospital, paint shop power plant, cabinet shop, farm, library and other specialized areas.
Politics influenced the operation of state-run institutions and the prison was no exception. The old political spoils system reigned supreme.
Each time a new Washington governor was elected and the political party in power changed, and a great number of prison employees lost their jobs. Then the new party in power would replace them with their political cronies. This negatively affected the operation since these new employees had no idea how to run a prison.
Luckily in the early part of Gov. Albert Rosellini’s (1956-1963) term he set up a merit system that later became State Civil Service giving stability to the prison staff.
In 1887 the first woman prisoner, a housewife convicted of grand larceny, showed up. Women prisoners were not anticipated so the warden had to create living quarters away from the men. For the next 44 years women inmates were housed in makeshift accommodations in a prison intended for men.
To prove the state was an equal opportunity law enforcer, in 1931 the state built a women’s prison just outside of the walls of the main prison and staffed it with female guards called matrons. In 1971 a new prison was constructed for the women at Purdy, near Gig Harbor.
In 1901 the Legislature passed a law that named the state pPenitentiary as the only site for executions. Within the enclosure is located the gallows area where death row inmates make their final walk. Hanging has always been the method of execution until lethal injection was introduced in the 1980s. The inmate now can choose his preferred method.
To understand the prison, you must understand the prisoner. Traditionally, society has taken the worst of the worst of its citizens and grouped them together in a walled enclosure with little hope for a future. With some exceptions the prisoners have thought aversely toward society and this is woven into their very souls. Most prisoners have spent their entire lives being immature, antisocial, and anti-authority, and the administration expects them to conform to its rules and behave in a docile manner. This just does not happen all the time.
The common feeling of state legal authorities was that many offenders would be healthier and in better physical condition after a period of incarceration. In the early years of operation officials felt the need for absolute control, thus prisoners were marched in groups wherever they went, and they moved and ate in silence (Iron bars do not a prison make). Prison administrators always felt it necessary to keep 100 percent of the inmates working or in educational programs. Staff felt a busy inmate was a happy inmate. Unfortunately, this rarely happened for there were just not enough classes and jobs to go around.
In 1893, convicts seized a supply train that regularly came into the prison to deliver clay to the brick yard. They captured Warden John McClees and held him at knifepoint. McClees did not give in to their demands to open the gate but instead yelled at a man on the wall to shoot. Turnkey Phil Berry quickly fired at the inmates holding the warden resulting in the death of two leaders. End of escape attempt. McClees only served five months as Warden; maybe he was traumatized over the incident.
In the early years the institution had several industries that were designed to keep the inmates busy thus happy. One of those was the jute mill that produced gunny sacks that local farmers could purchase for 6¼ cents per sack. Warden Coblentz (1893-1894) was caught skimming money, for his personal gain, from the sale of grain sacks. The governor, John McCraw (1895-1897), confronted the warden in his penitentiary office. Coblentz could see he was about to join the ranks of his inmates, who hated him, so he grabbed a gun and put a shot into his head, falling dead at Gov. McGraw’s feet. It never pays to try to outthink a politician.
Over the years there were your normal run of the mill incidents such as escape tunnels, over the wall attempts, fights, sit down strikes, and so on but the big one was the riot on Feb. 12, 1934. A few inmates had fashioned knives in the license plate shop and used them to take officers hostage and in some cases stabbing them.
Warden McCauley became aware of the situation and assembled officers to thwart any breach of the wall. The inmates thought they could use the hostages as tickets to freedom by assembling them as shields and storming the front gate. Armed officers greeted them with guns drawn. The inmates were told to drop the knives and surrender but they choose to move ahead with their plan.
The results were eight inmates killed. Officer H. L. Briggs, one of the hostages, was stabbed and killed by one of the inmates earlier and some of the officers were wounded but survived. Participating inmates were later tried, convicted and sentenced to serve further time.
The riot of 1955 lasted two days when several officers from the control room area were taken hostage. This limited the administrative action available to quell the uprising. Riot leaders were trying to grab more employees to strength their position. The director of education, whose office was inside the wall, was targeted, but several inmate teachers surrounded him and walked him past agitators to the front gate and safety. Some of the hostages were injured which made negotiations necessary. The inmates felt they had several issues that needed to be addressed and some changes were promised and made. The leaders of the event were charged with riot/assault and convicted.
With great effort, ingenious tunnels have been dug from time to time but were usually not successful due to prior knowledge by the prison staff. However, in November of 1955, ten inmates tunneled out and were subsequently captured and later convicted on escape charges.
In 1959 three inmates attempted an escape in the visiting room, which was in the administration building, by holding visitors hostage (one escaping inmate took his mother and grandmother hostage). They stabbed the entry control officer and demanded the outside door be opened for them or they would harm the hostages. As they came forward, Superintendent Bob Rhay shot two of them, which put an end to the escape plot. Both inmates survived and were convicted on an escape charge.
Starting in the early 1960s an inmate demographic change took place. Incoming prisoners, called “fish,” were younger, more violent, drug oriented, gang knowledgeable and prone to challenge authority. This was about the time cops were labeled “pigs.” This was a new inmate with different problems and solutions. A good percentage of arriving inmates were convicted of drug related crimes and were not nice people.
The darkest period in the history of the penitentiary (some labeled it the “period of the troubles”) was when psychiatrist Dr. William Conte was appointed by Gov. Dan Evans as the state director of institutions. His aim for corrections was to give the inmate more responsibility by involving him in the decision making for the running of the institution (an inmate council) therefore he would be molded into a responsible citizen.
The opposite occurred with the formation of ethnic clubs, which quickly became gangs, each trying to show how strong they were thus the murder count went up inside the walls. Conte’s directions to the superintendents was to do as I say or get out. This ended up with the staff losing control for a period of time. The inmates acquired liberties and created privileges never provided to a prison population.
An example of this uneasy situation. —An ethnic group in one of the California prisons put a kill contract on one of their members for snitching but authorities were made aware of it and in the middle of the night secretly transferred the man to a Washington state prison. Somehow the California group was able to not only find where he went but somehow asked the Washington State Penitentiary group to carry out the contract.
Some 70 members of the group met in their “club room,” the California man included. He was stabbed 69 times, one time by each member in attendance, so no one could snitch on their brothers for they were all responsible. They all killed him. Case closed. The killing and mutilation are on the prison record, the activities within the room comes from general population inmates later.
A good percentage of officers employed during this time stayed only a few months due to the turmoil inside the walls (50% per year turnover rate). Thus, shifts were not always fully staffed creating unsafe conditions for guards. The employment pool was thin and as a result some less that qualified personnel were hired to fill slots that resulted in them reacting brutally toward inmates and they were discharged.
Even though Conte resigned, what he started was difficult to turn around. The end of this negative period was mandated with the murder inside the walls of Sgt. Bill Cross on June 15, 1979.
Gov. Dixie Lee Ray appointed Jim Spalding as superintendent with the specific instruction to take the institution back from the inmates. Inmates were moved to the Big Yard, a large open walled area in the prison, where they ate and slept until the clean-up of cells performed by officers was finished. Control was the key word for staff from then on. It took years before the prison normalized.
It seems that what has been presented regarding the Washington State Penitentiary in this article is all negative but over the years some very good programs have been offered such as education by Walla Walla Community College and counseling offered by qualified staff but this does not always seem as interesting to the general public.
Today the Washington State Penitentiary is much different physically, along with staffing changes and program offerings. It is well run with total control within the institution.