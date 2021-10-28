Zana Carver is a candidate for the Walla Walla School Board. Her amazing credentials are a long list of achievements from teaching at Columbia Basin Community College as an associate professor of biology to being on the Faculty Senate and the chair of the Financial Affairs Committee.

Zana Carver's experience is invaluable to teaching basic classes, and we the people need more conservative viewpoints on the school board.

Please vote Zana Carver to Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board.

Steve Kelty

Walla Walla

Tags

Load comments