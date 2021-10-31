I write in support of Zana Carver for the upcoming election to the Walla Walla School Board.
Not only is Carver an accomplished scientist and educator, but she is bilingual and deeply committed to the educational success of Latino and especially Latina youth. The Hispanic community is a vital part of Walla Walla, and we need a school board member who can speak their language and cares about their concerns.
Carver, as anyone who has ever met her can tell, is also a calm, kind and sympathetic woman parents will feel very comfortable talking to and sharing their concerns with. Her measured, rational temperament is highly needed in this divisive age; she will not pick sides or agitate, but consider all the evidence and make the best decision for all the students and families. I hope others will join me in voting for her.
Claire Valente
Walla Walla
