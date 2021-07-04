I recently had the opportunity to listen to Dr. Zana Carver, a candidate for Position 1 on the Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors, speak to a group expressing her vision for education in our public schools. I have also visited with her personally regarding her position on various topics regarding education.
Her dialogue resonates with me and I am impressed by her conservative approach to education and the need to teach core subjects without political or divisive influence.
Dr. Carver is an assistant professor of biology at Columbia Basin College with a master’s degree in biology and a doctorate degree.
I believe she will be an asset to the school board and I urge you to learn more about her and vote for her for this seat on the school board.
Pam Ray
Walla Walla