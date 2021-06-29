I am writing in support of Zana Carver, Ph.D. for Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board.
I met Zana about two months ago. I have found her to be a warm and caring person. She is very articulate about her passions and values open communication. Parents’ rights are important to Zana, something that seems to be lacking in our current school environment.
It is refreshing to talk to an honest and decent person about the issues currently facing our children.
I hope everyone planning to vote in the upcoming general election will get to know her on a personal level.
Tina Banister
Walla Walla