This is a letter supporting Zana Carver for Walla Walla School Board position 1 in the primary election this November. Carver holds a PhD in environmental and natural resource sciences from WSU. She teaches biology at Columbia Basin College.
She attended college as a first-generation low-income college graduate who came from a single parent family. She knows the value of hard work in achieving objectives. She has served on the faculty senate, the financial affairs committee and has two exceptional faculty awards from Columbia Basin College.
Her objective is to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity. She intends to be an advocate for the concerns of parents and will work to provide our precious students with the curriculum requirements needed for success in life.
Please join me in supporting Zana Carver for Walla Walla School Board Position 1.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla