Please consider making a change in your children’s lives at school by electing Zana Carver to the Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Education.

She has a doctorate degree that testifies to her work ethic and determination to better herself by staying the course. She will expect that from and teach that to your children. Your children need leaders that help your children to achieve their goals.

Zana is committed to your children and her leadership is their leadership. She gives of herself to her focus: your children.

Zana will expect the quality of leadership that your children need from our schoolteachers and staff. She will raise a standard of expectation that promotes the success of your children.

Please make a change in the success of your children. Vote for the future of your children. Vote for Zana Carver, Walla Walla Public Schools Board, Position 1.

Dave Hufford

Walla Walla

