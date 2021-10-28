It has never been so clear that our children’s future must be pre-eminent in our thoughts as we cast school board ballots this year. One superlative candidate, Zana Carver, Ph.D., is eminently qualified and has my vote. She deserves yours. Compelling reasons include:
Education drives our students’ future successes. Reading the Oct. 17 front page U-B article about candidates’ campaign donations made my jaw drop. Huge west side dollars from Redmond, Kirkland, and people tied to Google fill the competitor’s coffers. Are they planning to push their agendas on our schools later? Listed campaign funding from people connected to BMAC makes me question this local charitable entity as nonpartisan. Compellingly, Carver’s listed supporting donors were overwhelmingly local.
Zana Carver is a professional educator currently practicing at Columbia Basin College. This tells me she has a keen knowledge of contemporary best practices in education to see students to successful results. I’m convinced she will strongly lead from the front with the informed perspective of having skin in the game.
She and her family are longtime generous donors and unwavering strong supporters of community causes and volunteer programs and continue to be so. Please vote as though all our children matter.
Dutch Meier
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.