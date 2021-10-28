It has never been so clear that our children’s future must be pre-eminent in our thoughts as we cast school board ballots this year. One superlative candidate, Zana Carver, Ph.D., is eminently qualified and has my vote. She deserves yours. Compelling reasons include:

Education drives our students’ future successes. Reading the Oct. 17 front page U-B article about candidates’ campaign donations made my jaw drop. Huge west side dollars from Redmond, Kirkland, and people tied to Google fill the competitor’s coffers. Are they planning to push their agendas on our schools later? Listed campaign funding from people connected to BMAC makes me question this local charitable entity as nonpartisan. Compellingly, Carver’s listed supporting donors were overwhelmingly local.

Zana Carver is a professional educator currently practicing at Columbia Basin College. This tells me she has a keen knowledge of contemporary best practices in education to see students to successful results. I’m convinced she will strongly lead from the front with the informed perspective of having skin in the game.

She and her family are longtime generous donors and unwavering strong supporters of community causes and volunteer programs and continue to be so. Please vote as though all our children matter.

Dutch Meier

Walla Walla

Tags

Load comments