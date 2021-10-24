My husband and I own a small business, which he’s been running for the past six years. He earned the trust of each customer by serving their needs with integrity and competence. This is how he built our business.
Excellent customer service is a major component for success in business. I believe this also applies to my work as a public school educator. While public schools don’t have to recruit customers (i.e. students) to attend our schools — it’s what most parents choose because the price is right — I believe that customer service is equally important. It’s been my desire as an educator for the past 24 years, to work hard to best meet the educational needs of my students with integrity and competence.
Zana Carver is my candidate of choice for the Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 1, because she is committed to being a voice for parents and our community stakeholders. She supports teaching core subjects and focusing on academic rigor, face-to-face classes and always having parents involved in the discussion of decisions that affect their children. She knows that the customers in Walla Walla Public Schools are our children and their parents and she desires to provide excellent customer service.
Valerie Gentzler
Walla Walla
