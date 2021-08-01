In my 20 years of teaching in Walla Walla Public Schools, I’ve experienced the value of parent engagement in education. My teaching assignments include working in a Parent Partnership Program and in a Title 1 school.
Regardless of student demographics, I've observed a common thread among parents: They want the best for their children. The research shows that academic success increases with parent participation. This is the reason I support Zana Carver for Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board. She believes in empowering parents to have more control over their child’s academic achievement, an essential quality for a school board member whose job is to serve parents, staff and community stakeholders. The third of the 2017-2022 Walla Walla School Board performance goals states that the Board of Education will ensure high levels of staff, parent and stakeholder involvement prior to policy-level decision making.
Zana Carver has pledged to find common ground between parental concerns and the policies of our state Board of Education and the Washington Legislature. She’s approachable, a good listener and communicator, a parent and an accomplished college educator.
I encourage you to reach out to Zana Carver with your questions and concerns.
Valerie Gentzler
Walla Walla