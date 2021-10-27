With the upcoming elections for city and school board offices we all need to do our homework and make informed choices. The U-B has done a thoughtful review of the candidates this election cycle which is a pleasant surprise. We have many good candidates to choose from.
The last two years have greatly impacted our children’s education. According to the U-B, all are good candidates.
However, one of the school board candidates may have a hard time representing all facets of the community.
In the not-so-distant past, she has retweeted posts that, with a broad stroke of a brush, painted Trump voters as racist. Will this person be open to other opinions other than her own?
Is this an open-minded statement of a person who will represent all in the community fairly, or is there an underlying agenda?
In all fairness, she should have the chance to explain that position and until then, I’m voting for Zana Carver a well-rounded, educated candidate who has the best interests of all children at heart.
Tye Watts
Walla Walla
