I encourage voters not to be distracted by emotionally charged buzz words that detract from the main issue regarding the upcoming Walla Walla Public School Board election. The question we need to be asking ourselves is, who do we as parents want making decisions that will impact our youth and the future of our community?
The School Board should work in partnership with parents in deciding how best to serve the educational needs of our children. Unfortunately, this no longer seems to be the case.
As a parent and educator, Zana Carver has a heart for the youth of Walla Walla and believes in the ability and rights of parents to decide what is best for our children. Carver is dedicated to restoring transparency within the school board and re-establishing an open dialogue with parents.
I believe we can trust Zana Carver to put the “public” back into public schools. She has my vote.
Rebecca Olmstead
Walla Walla