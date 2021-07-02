Our school district has several people running for school board. We are in dire need of good direction. According to schooldigger.com, in 2018-2019, Walla Walla High School rated 183 out of 418 in Washington State. Our middle and elementary schools are even lower in the state. The sad part is that our state ranks 21st in the nation. That does not speak well for us.
The state legislature passed a bill requiring that public education employees receive training in equity, diversity and inclusion. This "training" is, in my opinion, another way of saying critical race theory or white supremacy. We need to be under local control, and it is important that we have leaders that are aware on the school board to stand against this teaching.
After many visits with Zana Carver, I highly recommend her for the school board. She is tuned in to these shortcomings and has a personal interest in the quality of our schools as she has two sons in the school system. Zana is well educated and teaches at Columbia Basin College.
Ora Rae Ottmar
Walla Walla