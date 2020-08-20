As an independent, I vote for the person, not the party. I have voted for an equal number of Republicans and Democrats in the presidential elections during the last 60 years. The Republican party is now the Party of Trump, and he has gone too far when he said he would eliminate payroll taxes if elected. The 12.4% payroll tax split between employers and workers funds Social Security, while a 2.9% payroll tax finances Medicare. These taxes raised approximately $1.24 trillion last year. Trump stated we’ll pay into Social Security from the General Fund. Really, there just happens to be an extra $1.24 trillion in the General Fund. Social Security cannot survive without dedicated funding. Our only hope is that this may not be legal or it is just another one of Trump’s lies and nothing will happen. By the way, where is the new health care plan that was promised about a month ago? If you voted for Trump last time, shame on him. If you vote for Trump again, shame on you.
Roger Muller
Walla Walla