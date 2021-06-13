This is a response to "County leaders again disappoint with Second Amendment letter."
Please listen, with discerning ears, to the words of those who would paint us all as less than constitutional. They repaint your history with their beliefs. Do you want to be ruled by these people?
They misguide you with their opinions. They tell you what you are to speak. Do you want to be led by these people?
The Constitution and its amendments were put in place by Americans fighting against such authoritative rulers. Americans should stand up for their rights named via the Constitution and the amendments. Don’t you want freedom?
We the people, we the United States, are not bound to the guilt some people would try to paint us with. Our whole history is one of improvements for the citizens of the United States and the world. Don’t you want to retain and restore your freedoms?
I know that many of you feel the same as the 50 who sent letters to our Walla Walla County Commissioners about their regard for the Second Amendment.
Please send our County Commissioners your thoughts about supporting the Second Amendment in Walla Walla County. We need your voice.
Dave Hufford
Walla Walla