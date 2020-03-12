Once again an editorial by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin published in the Tri-City Herald deserves some notice.
I agree with you that the voters deserve the choice in regards to the state representative from Spokane. Members of the Washington state legislative body believe they should make the decision as who is worthy to be their colleagues and who our representatives should be.
It kind of sounds like the way things work in Russia and China, where you have a one party and state-owned media.
Congratulations for continuing to be the free press in the Blue State of Washington.
James Schueler
Kennewick