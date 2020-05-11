The following was extracted from Friday’s Wall Street Journal editorial written by its editorial board:
"The filing recounts how the FBI had concluded in late 2016 that there was no evidence that Michael Flynn had colluded with Russia. But the FBI kept the investigation open after it received a transcript of Mr. Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
"FBI Director James Comey and his loyalists then set up Mr. Flynn in an interview despite having no legal basis. The documents show that Mr. Comey told his deputies not to inform the White House general counsel of the visit and not to tell the White House about his conversation with the ambassador.
"They also show that Mr. Comey worked around senior Justice Department officials, including Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who thought the White House should be informed. As he did with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Hillary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey acted as if he was a law unto himself. At the time the agents admitted they did not think Mr. Flynn was lying to them. But as the Justice filing notes, without a legitimate investigative purpose, whether Mr. Flynn was lying was immaterial. He should never have been prosecuted.”
Mr. Mueller, who knew all this soon after becoming special counsel, pursued Mr. Flynn, threatening him and his son with ruin until he got the guilty plea. The prosecutor on the case, Brandon Van Grack, was part of Mr. Mueller’s team and consistently denied there was relevant material the government had not turned over to the defense.
In today’s U-B is a special by Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent who now works for the Jackson Institute at Yale University, who apparently sees things a little differently. Like much of today’s news there are two sides and we normally just see one side.
