A recent letter in these pages bemoaned the wearing of masks noted that we are experiencing “shades of 1984, or Alice in Wonderland.”
I couldn’t agree more. Suddenly major media such as FOX are 100% state-driven, broadcasting only the lies and exaggerations coming from the Senate and the White House. How Orwellian!
And the Mad Queen from Alice would certainly applaud the idea that any divergence of opinion from the dictates of Trump — even from fellow Republicans and Supreme Court justices — would warrant an order of “Off with their head!” (in this case a tweet).
I must assume that the letter writer enjoys perfect health, has no older family at risk and is blissfully unconcerned about the welfare of first responders, hospital workers and those living and working in nursing homes.
And if a close friend or family member should suffer from a serious non-COVID-19 injury or illness, I expect the letter writer won’t be at all upset if the hospital beds are full, surgeries postponed indefinitely, and anyone with a true emergency must wait in a parking lot for space to open up.
It’s a good feeling to immerse yourself in comforting falsehoods. And apparently easy to say “me first” to any and all calls for cooperation in order to advance the common good.
People have every right to wrap themselves in flag outfits and fly Trump banners. That doesn’t change a fairy tale into science, and it won’t save a single life.
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg