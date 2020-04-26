Like John Christy (letter to the editor published Wednesday), I, too, recognized the contamination potential in paper money when I worked in retail.
We have only been using our debit card for a few years, but now it is a necessity. We also use our own shopping bags — until recently.
Has cash money laundering become an essential industry? Too bad it is illegal!
When these organizations apply for small business emergency funds maybe law enforcement will have “probable cause.” (Just kidding.)
Richard Rime
Walla Walla