I understand Mike Mitchell’s campaign is claiming that Brandon Johnson does not have any experience in criminal law. That is not true. How do I know? When I was charged with multiple crimes I retained Brandon and he represented me.
Those charges were later dismissed. I was very pleased with the job that Brandon did for me as a criminal defense attorney.
Politics are in a sad state in our country. Non-partisan positions like Superior Court judge should be above one side making false claims. Please join me in voting for Brandon Johnson for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Gary Clark
Touchet