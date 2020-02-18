I read with interest the Feb. 10 letter “Democrats promote things not on God’s side.”
I must add that it’s divine intervention that has kept those pesky Democrats from impeaching our president, our Dear Leader.
When it became clear that it wasn’t a perfect call, and when it was clear that the witnesses were not lying, and that he indeed did what he was accused of, his defense was inspired to say it was simply not a crime. That the Constitution is only for less important presidents.
Brilliant!
Why, if a Democrat became president, who knows what sin he would commit. Maybe sex with a porn star and former Playboy bunny and paying them to keep quiet. Maybe start a university and defraud the students.
No, our Dear Leader is making America great again by trying hard to take away health care from 20 million working people who now have it, along with millions with pre-existing conditions.
Why, the nerve of those sinful Democrats to care about people’s health! And he has Mexico paying for that beautiful wall — more beautiful than the “Pearly Gates” — to keep our country safe from the wrong people.
Let’s not forget, that our wonderful president is also such a biblical scholar. To think for years, I thought it was 2nd Corinthians, rather then 2 Corinthians. He has corrected us all, always with a kind word.
And let us not forget the economy, spurred on by a trillion-dollar tax cut for himself and corporate America. And it shouldn’t matter that in three years, hiring has only beat Obama’s for just one month.
It’s his economy because he said so!
I could go on and on with my praises, but Sen. Lindsey Graham is at my door telling me it’s time to head to the “re-education camp.” He and Stephen Miller are the new comandantes. Oh, such fine looking brown shirts they have.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla