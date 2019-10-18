Regarding the glass bottle pulverizing machine — kudos and gratitude to Ted and Joyce Cox for their vision, put into action. (“Residents take crack at glass recycling,” U-B Oct. 16)
We have long needed glass recycling, especially considering the quantity of glass used in this Valley. I can imagine incubator businesses using the fine glass cullet — such as mixing in with concrete or asphalt, and also vitrifying to make glass of all sorts, including beautiful and durable countertop and flooring material.
It’s all being done, and we can do it too. Grab on, innovators, entrepreneurs and environmental visionaries!
Candace Rose
Walla Walla