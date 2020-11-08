dist for the anti-gun lobby, parrots the lie that the Democrats aren’t really going to confiscate our firearms and that such a task would be impossible anyway.
Did Hansen miss Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’ Rourke’s infamous, “Hell yes we’re going to confiscate your AR-15,” outburst?
And now, Joe Biden has promised to make O’Rourke his gun czar!
Democratic Party Sen. Dianne Feinstein once said that if she had gotten the votes, the American people would have had to surrender all their guns.
Both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have expressed their admiration for Australian-style gun confiscation. And, scores of Democrats, from Govs. Jay Inslee and Kate Brown to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, despise the Second Amendment even more than Hansen does.
For years, Democrats have been putting into place a mechanism that will make gun confiscation relatively painless. It’s called “gun registration,” registration which yet another Democrat, Lyndon Johnson, launched, nationally, with the Gun Control Act of 1968.
Because Australia’s gun owners had dutifully registered their firearms, along with their home addresses, the Australian government simply wrote them a letter telling them to surrender their firearms or go to prison.
That’s why the Marxist-left, here in America, is continually carping about registering guns and so-called “universal background checks,” a euphemism for gun registration.
Locate the guns, and their owners, and it’s a simple matter to confiscate them later.
As L.G. Wade pointed out in a letter to the editor last month, Biden’s gun-control proposals, including confiscation, make these aforementioned Democrats look like novices!
On Nov.3, scores of “Biden fools” and we-don’t-have-a-clue-what-liberty-is Americans hoisted the Communist flag, an act that was predicted by Soviet Premier Nikita Kruschev back in the 1960s. America, like the Titanic, received a fatal blow and took a final plunge into a Stygian darkness from which it will never return!
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton