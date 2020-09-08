At least one of the points in Al Van Cleave’s welcome letter to the editor, exhorting Republicans to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to save the republic, will benefit from some elaboration.
“Rejoin the international community” is good advice. It is crucial to the human race’s survival.
Abandoning the nuclear deal with Iran, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, the persistent belittling of NATO to Russia’s advantage, all contribute to international insecurity unknown since the 1930s.
The European Union received the Noble Peace Prize. It deserved it. It must have taken a lot of long, hard talking to achieve peace in Europe for 75 years. Peace in Europe benefits the United States, whose leaders and troops were called upon to join the big wars there twice in the first half of the 20th century.
The non-binding referendum on the question of Brexit, i.e. the United Kingdom opting out of the European Union by a vote of 52-48, was an atavistic nod to nationalism. The Brits are brats and only recently have noticed that more than 60% of their food is “imported” from Europe.
Atavistic nationalism will solve exactly no problems and will make most of them worse. Nationalism is a disease; nationalism is the mother of war.
International cooperation has never been any more important than it is and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla