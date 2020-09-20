After reading Curtis Stone’s letter about 2nd Amendment rights, I was moved to also write. Those liberals are trying to “regulate” the militia, that’s for sure. The nerve!
I’ve found it darn near impossible to defend my home and family with a shotgun, revolver and a bolt action hunting rifle. Why, I would have to know how to aim with those weapons.
Only a semi or fully automatic AR15, AK47, Barrett M82, BAR, or my favorite, an M21 Springfield sniper rifle will do. Don’t have to really aim, just pull that trigger and let the bullets fly. Just like Rambo!
But those pesky liberals, who are to scared to even own a gun, just want to take them away. After being drafted in ‘69 during the Vietnam war (no bone spurs), I was so disappointed after my discharge, because my civilian dream was to own my very own automatic assault weapon and continue to play army. Many years later, my son cried on his 14th birthday when I couldn’t buy him that shoulder-fired Stinger missile launcher.
Or Uncle Bill after his release from Western State Hospital, when he couldn’t get a bump stock to take on his Vegas vacation.
I can’t buy more than one assault weapon a month, and my wife should have that mortar launcher, but noooo!
Liberal enemies of freedom! And those liberals are sneaky too. Look how Joe Biden became president right after the murder of George Floyd. News to you?
Well, Donald Trump keeps blaming Joe for the worst racial protests in 20 years, so it must be under Joe’s administration. Couldn’t possibly happen under Trump. He is all about law and order.
Just wondering, when a knee is placed on a handcuffed man’s neck until he dies, is that the law part, or the order part?
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla