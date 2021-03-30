I very much appreciated the article in the UB on March 26 by Chloe LaValley. In it she describes the city council meeting where the final item on the agenda called for a vote to support the UN treaty prohibiting any use of nuclear weapons.
Walla Walla was invited to join 40 other cities in the US to support this treaty. I was proud of the council for a positive vote.
All war represents a serious failure of humane negotiations. "War is hell" exclaimed a soldier returning from battle. At least he returned! The use of nuclear weapons is totally indiscriminate in its poison, killing millions of innocent people, both enemies and friends.. As professor Patrick Henry said, "To spend billions of dollars making weapons designed to destroy millions of us is absolute madness" The use of nuclear weapons fails in every way, socially, economically, morally and spiritually.
What is required of us all? An ancient prophet had it right. He wrote,"do justice, love kindness, walk humbly with your God." (Micah 6:8)
Randy Klassen
Walla Walla