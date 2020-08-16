As an incoming senior at Walla Walla High School, I have been through three English classes. While I loved most of the books I read in those classes, I’ve realized a startling trend: Most of these books have non-persons of color authors and main characters.
In fact, there was only one mandatory book through my entire three years that had a Black author and Black main characters.
This lack of representation raises a red flag for me — why should all of the stories and literature taught in schools come from a group that comprises only a fraction of the global population?
Sadly, this is an all too common issue. I do not blame the school district for this lack of representation, but rather the eurocentric history of literature that forces “classics” into school curriculum. Relying on ancient books of critical acclaim in the classroom actively ignores the history of POC subjugation that prevented diversity in past literature.
I believe that Walla Walla Public Schools should take the active step to include POC books in the school curriculum in an attempt to dismantle the “classics” institution that blocks such books out of schools.
In doing so, the curriculum could accurately represent the breadth of people and stories in our diverse world; this may even increase student interest in literature in contrast to the earlier monolithic block of books.
By adding POC books to the school curriculum, WWPS can take a step to actively dismantle a historically racist institution that projects eurocentric viewpoints and disadvantages POC writers.
Sam Tacheny
Walla Walla