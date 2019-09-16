There have been a lot of rumors floating around town about Walla Walla Community College.
How can a college that was named “Best in the Nation” be having a financial crisis? What is happening? It seems counterintuitive that this could be true, and that the school must be headed for failure.
However, this assumption is far from the truth. The quality of education we offer, which has won so many awards, remains exceptional.
Our students are earning degrees and learning skills that are taking them far in life.
I speak as a teacher at WWCC, and also as a parent who is thrilled to see my own teen come to the community college for Running Start classes.
This is an award-winning institution for a reason. The instructors are highly educated, incredibly involved, and truly care about our students.
We want students to succeed, and we do all that we can to make that happen. The value and quality of the education we offer has not diminished.
We remain an amazing community college, with committed faculty and students who are going to change the world. Yes, there are financial issues — demographics of our area (and the state) are shifting, and there are fewer people in graduating high school classes.
Our classes remain available, and our teachers are here for students of all ages and backgrounds.
Additionally, administrative decisions have been made, with some consequences to the budget, and there will likely need to be some shifts in the financial choices faced within the institution.
The bottom line, though, is that our teachers are still here, functioning on reduced budgets and committed just as strongly as ever to student success. We believe in the value of education, and we believe in the necessity of an accessible, local, affordable and high-quality community college.
Staci Simmelink
Walla Walla