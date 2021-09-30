In response to the Sept. 20 Walla Walla Community College vaccination article: Student success should come first.
It is interesting that Gary Benefiel willingly showed proof of vaccination to the U-B, but not to the college. He chose not to do research into rationale for Gov. Jay Inslee's mandates and to be terminated from employment "to learn why some people don't want to get the vaccine" even though he supposedly "respect(s) and admire(s) the college and (Dr. Chad) Hickox." He even acknowledged being unable to provide an alternative solution.
There was advance notice of the need for attestation regarding vaccination status as well as confirmation that this was a state — not a WWCC — mandate. How is this "intimidation and bullying"?
The U-B article waited until the 23rd of 25 paragraphs in the article — which, we all know, few readers actually get to — before even mentioning student options and Hickox's statements: "We are welcoming any student that wants to come to college regardless of their vaccination status," and even the unvaccinated "can remain students of the college online."
Please note that all staff, faculty and students do have the option to seek exemption from vaccinations for medical or religious reasons.
Marcia Middleton-Kaplan
Walla Walla
