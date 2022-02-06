I noticed that the city of College Place has decided to protect their senior and low-income citizens living in mobile home parks. I think that is a wonderful thing to do.
I wonder why the city of Walla Walla hasn't done the same. It seems the city of Walla Walla has lost their compassion for the low-income and retired citizens living here. Sure, they say all the right things — how much they care, their promises to help — but so far there has been no action.
To me, it seems the ultra wealthy have managed to influence the Walla Walla City Council and other city employees to help them become even more wealthy at the most vulnerable citizens expense.
This is really shameful and disappointing. College Place has done the right thing, why won't Walla Walla?
Please contact members of the Walla Walla City Council and other city employees and ask them to protect Walla Walla's senior and low-income citizens living in mobile home parks.
No more empty promises. It's time for the City Council to take some action.
Greg Sterling
Walla Walla