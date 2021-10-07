The Walla Walla City Council race is supposed to be non-partisan. I would like to point out that several candidates during the Rotary City Council Candidate Forum at noon on September 30 were not forthcoming when answering the question whether they have taken money from either political party.
I would also like to point out that some candidates did owe up to taking political party contributions. The information is public information, and I hope the candidates remedy this error.
David Scholl
Walla Walla
