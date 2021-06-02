Walla Walla County remains red on the red/blue political map of American counties.
The majority of our city and county voted for President Trump in 2020 along with some 74-75 million other Americans, much to the chagrin and vexation of the mainstream media, most of the Whitman College faculty, America’s “Progressive” academia (and their indoctrinated students), and many left-wing writers of letters to the editor — all of whom would like to turn Walla Walla purple or even blue on that red/blue political map.
Thankfully we have excellent letter writers such as Jerry Votendahl (May 26), Curtis Stone, Larry Wright and Randy Johnson of Houston (May 25) and others unafraid to bring truth to the Perspective pages including Nat Webb, Greg Fazzari and Neil Jacobsen.
They counter misinformation provided by those such as L. Robert Evans, Dick Swenson, Martin McCaw, Charles Potts and even contemptuous David Schmaltz, who once referred to the First and Main Street plaza flagpole — including its flag — as an abomination.
I’m submitting this letter on Memorial Day, having just driven down Main Street. That magnificent flag reminded me of friends and colleagues lost while serving the nation it represents in wars from Vietnam to the ongoing war against terrorism.
Steve Singleton
Walla Walla