I wanted to comment on the article titled "Court affirms that beliefs are not license for bigotry" that appeared in the paper on July 5.
While the article expresses some good concerns about ways Christians, of which I am one, single out certain sins but not others, the article seems to me to be faulty.
The article assumes the court's reasons for not hearing the case by calling the refusal an "affirmation." The court chose not to issue a statement as to why it refused the case. This kind of journalism pushes beyond the scope of the court's decision. I would not be writing if the author had merely expressed his/her opinion, however the fact that the author "reports" the court's opinion and reasoning for rejecting the case when the court did not expressly state any led me to express my opinion.
I don't expect writers to be lack an opinion, but I do expect them to separate their opinion from the opinion of others, especially when no opinion was stated to them.
Logan Mann
Walla Walla