Jeff Bezos says he will spend 10 Billion Dollars to combat Global Warming. If man’s burning of fossil fuels is the cause of global warming he would need to spend that amount just to offset his own emissions of C02 caused by the production and delivery of his Amazon products. If he really wants to eliminate C02 emissions all he needs to do is plant some trees. Bezos could do a lot of good for humanity with that 10 Billion rather than shove it down the black hole of Climate Change.
Have you noticed that no Warmer has been able to answer the question: if burning of fossil fuels is the main cause of global warming why hasn’t all of those Trillions spent on green energy programs and reduction of C02 over these past 50 years changed anything? Could the answer be that C02, which is a life preserving carbon dioxide, is not a significant warming factor and man’s tiny contribution to C02 has no effect what so ever on our climate? Neither history nor scientific facts prove otherwise. Further, as our weather records show our Climate is pretty good and certainly not any thing different than what we have experienced before.
There is no question that burning of fossil fuels also causes pollution (carbon monoxide — C0); but over these past 50 years or so we have reduced such pollution by over 70%. Further, pollution doesn’t cause warming but rather clouds the sun and reduces warming.
It should also be noted that we are not in any crisis: over this past century there has been a 99% decline in deaths caused by natural disasters during the same period that Global population quadrupled; world supreme poverty declined from 36% in 1990 to 10% in 2015 and Global weather losses as a percentage of GDP has declined about 30% since 1990. Life and fossil fuels have been great bed fellows and the elimination of it would thus be a disaster to mankind; but Democrats don’t care — all they see is the opportunity for another tax and further control of our lives.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla