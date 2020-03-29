I appreciated the recent letter to the editor from Teri Barila underscoring the insight that “community is the solution” during these stressful times.
Indeed, we’re all living through a unique moment in history and trying to figure out what we can do so we can come out on the other side. Tapping into Walla Walla’s strong social bonds and our extensive resilience practices (taught to us in part by Teri, along with Jim Sporleder, Marci Knauft, Mark Brown, Rick Griffin, Jim Byrnes and so many others) will help us do that.
Based on what I’ve seen over the last two weeks and based on what I’ve learned after 15 years living in the Valley, I am confident that the people of Walla Walla will come out.
The empathy and care that I’ve seen all around the Valley give me optimism that, while the journey will be scary and challenging, we are going to come through.
In just the past few days (this letter was submitted on Wednesday): I’ve seen inspiring leadership from our public health, social service, and business sectors; I’ve read about new volunteer mutual assistance networks coming into being; I’ve witnessed the deep commitment and creativity of our local school district; and I’ve watched city leadership make adjustments in various payment systems for people who might be affected by our isolation.
Every day more examples of collective kindness become evident. Neighbors are reaching out — remembering the six-foot guidelines — to one another. Congregation members are emailing and calling one another to check in.
Happily, my work colleagues have extended good humor as I’ve tried to figure out new technologies that I’ve had to learn to be able to work remotely.
In his address last Monday, Governor Inslee said, “This is temporary. Schools will reopen; weddings will happen; factories will start again; and you can toast the end of this at your favorite hangout. But every single Washingtonian must enlist themselves in this tumultuous struggle, to be thoughtful, calm and compassionate, knowing for certain we can get through this together.”
The end is not yet in sight but right now we are doing what we need to do to endure the confinement and distancing, however long it takes to significantly slow the spread of the virus.
We can do this Walla Walla, together!
Noah Leavitt
Walla Walla