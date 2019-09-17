Larry and I want to acknowledge Adam Klein, project engineer, and Irvin Aviles, project inspector, for the great work on the Tietan Street and Sunset Drive Infrastructure Repair and Replacement Plan project.
Tietan and Elliott Place are now complete, and Sunset soon will be. It has been a dusty messy summer on these streets but these two gentlemen and the crews doing the work were terrific.
Premier Excavating foreman, Jeremy, and his crew along with Rodan & Sons Concrete and the whole crew from Humbert Asphalt were amazing. The contractors were always professional.
We were witness to them being screamed at and cussed out several times. People who should not have been trying to drive down Tietan completely ignored the road closed sign and were mad they could not go this way. Some of them were very nasty. All the crews were patient and tried to explain that it was not safe at times to use the road.
The foreman and crews kept us informed and let us know if they needed to block off certain areas for part of or most of the day. That way we could get our cars out of the way and have access to them if we needed to use them that day.
We are fortunate to have contractors of this caliber in our Valley!
Karen Adams
Walla Walla