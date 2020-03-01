I was happy to read Dan Clark’s February 14th article about the history of “Making A Greener Community” through Walla Walla 2020’s efforts.
Thanks to Walla Walla 2020 and many other community groups (Rotary Club comes to mind), our town is now known as an oasis in Eastern Washington. Walla Walla is an official Tree City USA.
We now have a full-time arborist now in the city Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Department. This will allow our parks to have more care, and provide homeowners with guidelines as well as enforcing the street tree ordinance.
As we are now in pruning season, remember that to prune a parking strip street tree, it is necessary to obtain a free pruning permit for branches larger than 1 inch on small trees or 2 inches in diameter on larger trees.
Let’s all work together to plant new trees to replace the aging ones and maintain the trees that we have. They are a valuable asset for all of us!
Kathryn Howard
Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry Board member
Walla Walla