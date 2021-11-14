Lower Snake River water temperature during the summer is too hot for salmon migration. For the last 20 years, over 64% of the time the water temperature is too hot exceeding 68 degrees. When the water temperature is too hot, salmon migration is delayed and fish are overstressed. Higher water temperatures during migration increases prespawning mortality and deplete energy reserves before fish reach spawning grounds, reducing the size and number of viable eggs.
The Snake River is hotter than the Columbia River upstream of the Snake River confluence. For the last 10 years, the Columbia River exceeds 68 degrees about 20% of the time each summer while the Snake River exceeds that temperature over 72% of the time.
While U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee pursue a joint federal-state process to establish a comprehensive solution for salmon recovery in the Columbia River Basin, please address reducing water temperature in the Snake River during salmon migration. Implement Congressman Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative to restore Idaho’s salmon and steelhead to abundance while ensuring Idaho and Northwest communities a prosperous future. Last, I urge everyone to work to reduce lower Snake River water temperature during salmon migration.
Donald Vernon
Middleton, Ida.
